A Twinsburg High School teacher has been placed on leave and charged with sexual battery after she allegedly had sex with a 17-year-old male student of hers.

According to a Twinsburg police report, authorities received a call back on Sept. 6 from the ex-husband of 32-year-old home-economics teacher Laura Bucy that claimed Bucy had sex with the student. The man later told officers Bucy had spoken to his father just over a month before and told him of the encounter, asking for forgiveness. The ex-husband's father later confirmed the conversation to police.

A few days later, detectives met with Bucy at the police department, where she apparently confessed to the allegations. According to her account, she met the student when he was 16 years old at the start of the last school year when she was "overwhelmed" and the two formed a "very strong connection." As they "built a relationship" she claimed she bought vaping juice for the teen and that they both exchanged sexually explicit images on Snapchat video, something she also allegedly did with another student at a past job. She also claims she bought $10 worth of marijuana from another student.

Bucy further stated the sexual encounter occurred in February or March of this year. She told police the student came to her classroom after lunch and the two proceeded to have "full sexual intercorse" in the pantry next to her office. According to her, this only occurred one time.

The student also spoke to police, and according to the report he told them he had never told anyone about the incident because he "did not want to get Mrs. Bucy in trouble." Bucy has not been at Twinsburg High School since staying for only half of orientation day back in August, and her current husband also apparently knows about the sexual encounter.

Laura Bucy was officially arrested on Sept. 22, and was arraigned two days later in Stow Municipal Court. She was released from the Summit County Jail after posting her $50,000 bond, but has been ordered to have no contact with any children other than her own.

After learning of the investigation, Twinsburg Superintendent Kathryn M. Powers sent a letter to families acknowledging the matter, stating the district was fully cooperating with law enforcement. Bucy remains on administrative leave "pending an internal investigation into the matter."

Should she be convicted, Bucy could face up to a year in prison.

