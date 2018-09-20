UPDATE: Deputies say the three children have been found.

Highlands County sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help to find three missing children.

Angel Marino, 13, Ronald Marino, 12, and Ziona Hudson, 12, have not been seen since earlier today.

They were last seen in the area of Valerie Boulevard and King Drive in Sebring.

Anyone with information about where they are is asked to call (863) 402-7200 immediately.

