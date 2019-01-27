SEBRING, Fla. – Highlands County Sheriff's Office officials said fraudsters are trying to cash in on peoples’ goodwill after the tragic shooting deaths of five women inside a Sebring bank.

In a post on Facebook, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office said “an obviously fraudulent” GoFundMe campaign had been set up to use the SunTrust tragedy to make money.

The sheriff's office wants people to double check before donating and contact them if they come across any suspicious accounts.

Highlands County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Scott Dressel, said the phony account was set up in support of a victim named Koana Wheeler. However, the name referenced was not even a victim in the shooting.

The sheriff’s office can verify these three GoFundMe pages:

