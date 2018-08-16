TAMPA, Fla.—Getting a promotion can be an emotional, but it will be an especially unique time for members of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Thursday.

More than 60 sworn members of the sheriff’s office are being honored and promoted for their work and service in the community—but there is one in particular that stood out and makes the night special.

Corporal Jonathan Black will be promoted to the rank of Sergeant posthumously. He lost a valiant battle with cancer, but his legacy lives on through his family and the work of the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Chad Chronister is developing a suicide prevention program, which was a cause close to Sgt. Black's heart.

At Thursday's event, Sheriff Chronister is also welcoming Colonel James Bradford, a 29-year law enforcement veteran. Colonel Bradford was instrumental in implementing a policing concept that has seen double-digit drops in crime rates in Hillsborough County. And, the sheriff will welcome Colonel Kyle Robinson, a lifelong resident of Hillsborough County and proud, a life-long member of the First Baptist Church of Plant City. In addition, Chronister will welcome seven Majors, seven Captains, nine Lieutenants, sixteen Sergeants and twenty-one Corporals.

