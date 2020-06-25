Hillsborough County launches online registration system for coronavirus testing

The tests are free, but anyone who wants one will need to make an appointment.

TAMPA, Fla. — People living in Hillsborough County can now make appointments online for free coronavirus testing.

Residents can pick a date and time to visit one of seven locations county-wide. The county says the new reservation system will allow people to avoid waiting on the phone for a call center agent and should also reduce the on-hold time for those who have to make reservations by phone.

The phone option is still available at 888-513-6321.

"Though the tests are free, appointments are required," the county wrote in a news release. "No doctor’s referral is needed, and insurance is not required. The appointment availability window will typically be about two weeks."

If test results come back positive, the county is reminding people not to make a follow-up appointment for at least two weeks.

"Additionally, residents should wait for the results of a test before coming back for another test," the county said.

To use the new online appointment system, click here.

Testing sites are as follows:

Lee Davis Community Resource Center, 3402 N. 22nd St., Tampa

Plant City Community Resource Center, 307 N. Michigan Ave., Plant City

SouthShore Community Resource Center, 201 14th Ave. SE, Ruskin

Suncoast Community Health Centers, 313 S. Lakewood Drive, Brandon

Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 701 Valley Forge Blvd., Sun City Center

Wimauma Opportunity Center, 5128 SR 674

