TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy has been involved in a shooting at an apartment complex in Tampa.

Deputies are responding to the River Pointe Apartments on Hidden River Drive. 

No other information has been released. Check back for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter