x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

news

Website set-up to file complaints against Florida businesses not complying with executive orders

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation's online form is to report those not complying with the governor's orders.
Rustic Open SIgn Hanging In The Door Of A Coffee And Gift Shop In The Pacific Northwest

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Floridians who believe businesses are operating contrary to Gov. Ron DeSantis' orders can file a claim online. 

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation's online form applies to anyone caught going against the following orders: 

Executive Order 20-71: This order suspends the sale of alcoholic beverages and food for onsite consumption at a business's property. Now with phase one in place restaurants are allowed to resume 25 percent of dining-in options.

Executive Order 20-87: This order requires all parties engaged in the rental of vacation rental properties to suspend operations. Hotels, motels, inns, resorts, non-transient public lodging establishments, timeshare projects, and long-term rentals are exempt from this order.   

Executive Order 20-112: Phase one of the governors plans to reopen the state does not include the ability for all businesses to open-- yet. Any business currently operating while restricted is asked to be reported. 

If you have a concern about a business operating outside of approved guidance you can report it here.

You will be asked to provide your name, phone number and email address in addition to information about the business you are reporting. 

RELATED: Gov. DeSantis says reopening begins May 4, restaurants can open with restrictions

RELATED: Florida could move into Phase 2 in a few weeks if the data supports it

RELATED: Here's how to see if the beach is packed before you get there


What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter