Website set-up to file complaints against Florida businesses not complying with executive orders

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation's online form is to report those not complying with the governor's orders.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Floridians who believe businesses are operating contrary to Gov. Ron DeSantis' orders can file a claim online.

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation's online form applies to anyone caught going against the following orders:

Executive Order 20-71: This order suspends the sale of alcoholic beverages and food for onsite consumption at a business's property. Now with phase one in place restaurants are allowed to resume 25 percent of dining-in options.

Executive Order 20-87: This order requires all parties engaged in the rental of vacation rental properties to suspend operations. Hotels, motels, inns, resorts, non-transient public lodging establishments, timeshare projects, and long-term rentals are exempt from this order.

Executive Order 20-112: Phase one of the governors plans to reopen the state does not include the ability for all businesses to open-- yet. Any business currently operating while restricted is asked to be reported.

If you have a concern about a business operating outside of approved guidance you can report it here.

You will be asked to provide your name, phone number and email address in addition to information about the business you are reporting.



What other people are reading right now: