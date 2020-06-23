'Life-saving' human trafficking investigation ends with several arrests

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is set to announce more details Tuesday morning.

TAMPA, Fla. — A months-long human trafficking investigation helped to save many people, lead to the arrest of others and is considered the first of its kind to be prosecuted in the state of Florida.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister and Florida attorney General Ashley Moody are expected to announce their findings during a 10 a.m. news conference Tuesday.

A report of a stolen vehicle earlier this year turned into one involving several people connected to human trafficking, according to a sheriff's office news release.

People freed from being trafficked were able to be put in touch with helpful resources.

"This was truly a life-saving investigation," Chronister said in the release. "I'm proud to say that our work has helped several women break free of their traffickers and put multiple individuals behind bars who were taking advantage of others in the worst way possible."

Moody in the release added the crime was ongoing even as people stayed home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Human trafficking is a 24/7 criminal enterprise, and not even a global pandemic that has millions limiting personal contact and staying at home stops it from happening," she said.

