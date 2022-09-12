Consultant team to explore new boundaries for Hillsborough County Schools

Many schools either have too many students or not enough. Now, there's a plan to come up with new school boundaries.

TAMPA, Fla. — Chances are if you have a child or grandchild in Hillsborough County Schools, that student is impacted by overcrowding or under enrollment.

The district sent a note to parents this week outlining the problem. In the email, Superintendent Addison Davis pointed out that 24% of the schools are overcrowded, while 44% do not have enough students.

That's why the district is hiring WXY studios to take a look at the current school boundaries and come up with a plan to balance it out. A new plan could mean that some students will have to switch schools.

Over the next couple of months, they're going to draft some boundary scenarios. You can check out how this could impact your child with a map on the district's website.

There are also some upcoming townhalls where the issue will be discussed.

Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at 6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at 6 p.m. (Spanish only)

Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at 6 p.m.