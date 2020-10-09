Hillsborough expands intervention program that gives young first-time offenders a second chance

Prosecutors say the program has been very successful.

TAMPA, Fla. — Members of Hillsborough County’s criminal justice system announced on Thursday an expansion of the county’s Juvenile Arrest Avoidance Program.

The program, which was started about three years ago, gives first-time juvenile offenders who commit misdemeanors a one-time opportunity to avoid being handcuffed, taken to jail, or booked if they agree to enter an intervention program.

The JAAP program, prosecutors say, has been highly successful. About 750 kids on average per year have taken advantage of the program. Of those, 81 percent have not reoffended within the first year.

A year ago, members of the law enforcement community promised they would review the program to see if they could expand on its success. They looked for ways to provide more young people opportunities to participate.

On Thursday, the program was expanded to give more young people that second chance.

One change in the program eliminates the need for parental consent for a teenager to participate.

Prosecutors and public defenders say, for whatever reason, some parents were not committed to the program and deprived many eligible teenagers of an opportunity to get back on the right track.

Another change would require deputies and officers who detain a child under the age of 12 to consult with a supervisor, or teachers - if the offense occurred on school grounds.

Getting that second opinion, said Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister, takes only minutes and could impact the rest of the child’s life.

All misdemeanors, with the exception of five offenses, are eligible for participation.

Misdemeanor offenses not eligible for a civil citation under the Juvenile Arrest Avoidance Program include assault on a school employee or law-enforcement officer, battery, driving under the influence, vehicle racing, or violating an injunction.

Julianne Holt, Hillsborough’s public defender, said the timing of the changes is important as communities look for ways to address systemic racism.

“As you all know, it is quite often the minority communities that are in fact affected and impacted by an arrest, said Holt. “Today, every single one of us stands here and says to those communities, we are partners with you to ensure that your youth, that our youth, will have opportunities across the board.”

What other people are reading right now: