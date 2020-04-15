TAMPA, Fla. — If you're having trouble filing for unemployment online, there are more places to pick up a paper application.

CareerSource normally helps connect potential workers filing through the state’s website CONNECT with employers.

It has started offering paper applications in its offices, and it's helping you reset your CONNECT PINs. That's because 40 percent of the calls to the state are those calling to get a new one to file online.

The CEO of CareerSource Tampa Bay says six members of their staff have been trained to answer calls and are working extended hours to help with some of the challenges with filing for unemployment.

We're also getting a better idea of how many people are out of work right now.

John Flanagan told Hillsborough County commissioners the county represents just under 7 percent of the 552,000 new unemployment claims that have been filed in the last three weeks.

Flanagan says 38,125 have been approved through the CONNECT system, but that number is expected to increase as people have encountered problems getting online to apply. The number of claims that have been processed has increased three-fold since before social distancing measures were put in place in March.

Here are other options for finding paper applications if you need one:

FedEx storefronts: there are 100+ that will give you an application, and if you turn it in to the store, FedEx will send it in to the DEO office.

Check your library. Platt Regional Library at 3910 S. Manhattan Ave. and the Jimmie B. Keel Regional Library at 2902 W. Bearss Ave. in Tampa have forms available. Workers will also take care of mailing those back to the Department of Economic Opportunity office for you.

Sen. Janet Cruz’s office at 210A S. MacDill Avenue in Tampa

