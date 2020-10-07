Waste Connections customers in Hillsborough County decrease recycling collection services

The county says that many of the truck drivers are unable to work due to COVID-19.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — Customers that use Waste Connections in Hillsborough County will have to hold on to their recyclables a little longer than usual.

The county sent a release on Thursday saying that customers will have recycling collection every other week starting Monday.

The release said that drivers have been unable to work due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county hopes that the services will be back to normal as staffing levels can gradually increase over the coming weeks and want customers to know this action is temporary.

Monday, July 13

Residents can find out when their next recycling pick up is by clicking here.

If you need to get rid of your recycling before the next pickup date, the county recommends to drop off at one of the county’s community collections centers from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. To find a collection center near you, click here.