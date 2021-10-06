23 years later: How Matthew Shepard's story sparked a movement against hate

On Oct. 12, 1998, a horrific hate crime sparked a fight for equality among the LGBTQ+ community that still continues today.

LARAMIE, Wyo. — On Oct. 7, 1998, Matthew Shepard was attacked, tied to a fence and left to die in a field in Laramie, Wyoming. The University of Wyoming student, just 21 years old, died five days later.

Matthew's story would become one of the most notorious anti-gay hate crimes in American history. And 23 years later, we remember his legacy and continue the fight for LGBTQ+ equality that was sparked in the wake of his murder.

In the aftermath of their son's death, Judy and Dennis Shepard created the Matthew Shepard Foundation with a mission to "change the hearts and minds of others to accept everyone as they are," according to the foundation's website.

The foundation's efforts culminated in the passing of the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd, Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act of 2009 — known as the country’s first federal hate crimes legislation.

The legislation, which was signed into law by then-President Barack Obama, expanded the definition of hate crime to include violent crimes motivated by disability, gender, gender identity and sexual orientation.

As the Los Angeles Blade reports, Judy Dennis said in an award-winning documentary about her son's life, "One of Matt’s greatest legacies is a generation of advocates.”