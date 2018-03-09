ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Cookouts, sales, a day spent at the beach or just a day off from work. Labor Day means many things to many people, but how many of us take time to consider what the day is really about?

Before the American labor movement working conditions were dangerous, or even deadly for lots of people. Seven-day work weeks, twelve-plus hour workdays, low wages and child labor were the norms.

In the late 1800’s, many workers put their livelihoods, and even their lives, on the line to protest and strike for workers’ rights. Now, on the first Monday of September, we honor their courage and sacrifice.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP