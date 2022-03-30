How it happened: Decades of proposals lead to Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act to be signed

Congress first considered anti-lynching legislation more than 120 years ago.

TAMPA, Fla. — History has been made after decades have passed.

President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act into law Tuesday after Congress first considered the legislation more than 120 years ago. But what exactly did the journey of this historic bill look like?

Let's take a dive into the major key points in history.

Until March of this year, Congress had failed to pass such legislation nearly 200 times, beginning with a bill introduced in the early 20th century by North Carolina Rep. George Henry White, the only Black member of Congress at the time.

On Jan. 20, 1900, White introduced a bill to make lynching a federal crime, which later died in the Judiciary Committee, according to the U.S. House of Representatives History, Art & Archives.

Fast-forward 18 years, Missouri Representative Leonidas Dyer introduced an anti-lynching bill in Congress which the NAACP didn't support arguing that it was unconstitutional, the civil rights organization explains. After its president Moorfield Storey revised his position, the NAACP reportedly began to support Dyer's legislation and pushed other lawmakers to act.

The bill was passed by the House of Representatives on Jan. 26, 1922, but was later brought to an end in the Senate by Southern Democrats, NAACP leaders explain.

It wasn't until 12 years later that another bill was drafted.

New York Democratic Senator Robert Wagner and Senator Edward Costigan agreed to write up an anti-lynching bill in 1934.

The legislation proposed federal protection of people who participated in lynch mobs including public officials and law enforcement officers, the organization says.

The goal of the bill? To reportedly end mob rule that targeted the Black community.

Former President Roosevelt, who was in office at the time, refused to speak out in favor of the Costigan-Wagner bill, arguing "it would alienate the white voters in the South and cause him to lose the next election."

The bill didn't even reach the floor of the Senate for a vote, according to the NAACP.

It wasn't until 2005 that the Senate issued a formal apology by passing a resolution, marking the first time ever Congress had apologized to African-Americans for any reason, The New York Times explains.

Efforts stalled in 2018 and 2020 led up to the day in March 2022 that changed history. Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act into law Tuesday in the White House Rose Garden.

The bill is named for the Black teenager whose killing in Mississippi in the summer of 1955 became a galvanizing moment in the civil rights era.

Till, 14, had traveled from his Chicago home to visit relatives in Mississippi in 1955 when it was alleged that he whistled at a white woman. He was kidnapped, beaten and shot in the head. A large metal fan was tied to his neck with barbed wire and his body was thrown into a river. His mother, Mamie Till, insisted on an open casket at the funeral to show the brutality he had suffered.