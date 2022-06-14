Flag Day: The history behind the Old Spangled Banner

President Woodrow Wilson officially established June 14 as Flag Day in 1916.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — June 14 is recognized as Flag Day in the United States.

It's a day to celebrate the American flag and remember the introduction of the country's first flag on June 14, 1777.

The history

In 1775 during the American Revolution, colonists participating in the war for independence against the British fought under their own flags. It was barely a unified force at that time, according to History. But when the Second Continental Congress met in Philadelphia to establish the Continental Army, they also created the first "American" flag named the Continental Colors.

George Washington didn't like that the Continental Colors flag had a heavy resemblance to the British flag — 13 red and white stripes and Union Jack in the corner — so he worked to recreate a flag representative of the soon-to-be nation.

June 14, 1777

Almost two years into independence, the Second Continental Congress passed a resolution to establish the U.S. flag to be 13 red and white alternating stripes with a blue field in the corner to include 13 stars representing a constellation of the 13 colonies.

Flag Day is established

It wouldn't be for 100 more years that President Woodrow Wilson marked the anniversary of that day. In 1916, Woodrow established June 14 as Flag Day officially.

In the 1950s, Bob Heft, a 17-year-old Ohioan, disassembled and re-stitched the U.S. flag into what it is today and turned in his creation to his history teacher for a class project, according to Ohio History Central. While the United States of America hadn't yet reached its 50-statehood, Heft told his teacher he expected Hawaii to soon become part of the U.S. He also sent the flag to his congressman who presented it to President Dwight D. Eisenhower and later selected the design to become the official U.S. flag on July 4, 1960.