x
Skip Navigation

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

history

Judge rules salvage company can retrieve telegraph machine from the Titanic

Judge agreed that the telegraph is historically and culturally important and could soon be lost within the rapidly decaying wreck site.

NORFOLK, Virginia — A federal judge in Virginia has ruled that a salvage firm can retrieve the Marconi wireless telegraph machine that broadcast distress calls from the sinking Titanic ocean liner.

In an order released Monday, U.S. District Judge Rebecca Beach Smith agreed that the telegraph is historically and culturally important and could soon be lost within the rapidly decaying wreck site. 

RELATED: Firm wants to recover the Titanic's iconic telegraph machine

Smith’s order is a big win for RMS Titanic Inc., which is the court-recognized steward of the Titanic’s artifacts. 

But the company may face more legal battles. 

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the expedition is still prohibited under federal law and an international agreement between the United and the United Kingdom.  

RELATED: First voyage to Titanic in 15 years shows wreck's rapid decay

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter