Wreath-laying honors Martin Luther King Jr. | 54 years after assassination

The event took place at The King Center, on Monday at 3 p.m.

ATLANTA — A wreath-laying ceremony was held Monday to honor Martin Luther King Jr. on the 54th anniversary of his assassination.

The King Center kicked off the event around 3 p.m. with a song from students at Westside Atlanta Charter School, followed by words from Barbara Harrison, the senior director of internal affairs and strategic partnerships about other projects the center is tackling.

After that, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens spoke about the history of King, and how his legacy pushes on.

"Fifty-four years later, we are here today because a gunman was able to stop the messenger," Dickens said. "But he could not stop the message."

A spoken-word artist, Stephon Ferguson took the stand following Dickens and read the speech, "I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., which was the last time King Jr. spoke before his assassination. King delivered this speech in support of striking sanitation workers at Mason Temple in Memphis, Tenn. in 1968.

The King Center's CEO, Dr. Bernice A. King, and daughter the civil rights leader, came forward to thank those who attended and recognized other family members. She also said a few words about her father.

"Those who took the life of Martin Luter King Jr. did not understand the implications of what they were doing," she said. "Because although his physical container is no longer manifested here with us, his spirit has been unleashed crossed this world."

Wrapping up the events, Angella Christie, a saxophonist played a few songs while the King family laid the wreath, and stood for photos in front of King Jr.'s crypt.

The King Center is a nonprofit organization started in 1968 by Corretta Scott King. The center is dedicated to educating the world on the life, legacy, and teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

"The King Center serves to inspire new generations to carry forward his unfinished work, strengthen causes and empower change-makers who are continuing his efforts today," the release said.

On April 4, 1968, the 39-year-old civil rights leader was shot and killed while standing on a balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tenn.; his slaying was followed by a wave of rioting (Washington D.C., Baltimore and Chicago were among cities, particularly hard hit).

