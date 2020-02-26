WASHINGTON — Every year, the world turns to New Orleans, Louisiana, to celebrate Mardi Gras. But did you know the celebration in North America started in Mobile, Alabama?

Mardi Gras runs alongside the Christian observance of Shrove Tuesday. Mardi Gras translates to Fat Tuesday; the day before the season of Lent begins -- Lent being a time of sacrifice and temperance that ends on Easter Sunday.

People celebrate the eve of the season with celebrations around the world, but none more famous than New Orleans’ Mardi Gras.

Before the celebration came to the shore of the modern-day United States, the Bourbon era French people celebrated in Europe in a festival known as Boeuf Gras or fatted calf.

The celebration came to the New World. When the French settled on the North American continent, they brought the tradition with them.

In 1699, French-Canadian explorer Jean Baptiste Le Moyne Sieur de Bienville arrived in a place along the Gulf of Mexico he called Pointe Du Mardi Gras. It was actually modern day Mobile, Alabama.

In 1703, the settlement celebrated the first ever Mardi Gras in America. For years, Mobile was the center of the celebration. From 1710 to 1861, the city held parades and parties celebrating Mardi Gras.

Several years after the founding of Mobile, explorer Bienville founded another city to the north called New Orleans.

By the 1830’s, Mardi Gras had spread to New Orleans as a parade and celebration that mirrored Mobile’s festival. Then in the 1870’s, New Orleans surpassed Mobile as the king town of Mardi Gras. The city had wild celebrations, parades and assorted revelry.

It was such a big deal that the Governor of Louisiana in 1875 created an official state holiday for Fat Tuesday with the Mardi Gras Act. The celebration continued to grow into the party it is today that brings the world to the Bayou.

But, don’t forget it started in Mobile.