See list of 9/11 events across the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. — This coming Monday marks 22 years since the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

The Sept. 11 attacks stirred — for a time — a sense of national pride and unity for many. In ways both subtle and plain, the aftermath of 9/11 ripples through American politics and public life to this day.

There are several events across the Tampa Bay area planned where you can participate in memorials to remember and honor the 2,977 lives lost.

Here's a breakdown of some events happening across the Tampa Bay area.

Pinellas Suncoast Fire and Rescue 9/11 Memorial Walk

Time: 8 a.m.

Location: Belleair Beach Community Center/Town Hall, 444 Causeway Boulevard.

Tampa 9/11 Fallen Heroes Memorial

Time: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: 1900 N 20th Street, Tampa.

City of Gulfport 9/11 Commemoration

Time: 8:30 a.m.

Location: Gulfport Casino, 5500 Shore Boulevard S.

New Port Richey 9/11 Remembrance Celebration

Time: 8:30 a.m.

Location: Sims Park, 5547 Main Street.

Madeira Beach 9/11 Day of Remembrance Ceremony

Time: 8:45 a.m.

Location: Patriot Park, 424 150th Avenue.

St. Petersburg College Patriot Day: 9/11 Memorial

Time: 9:15 a.m.

Location: Seminole Campus, in front of the UP Building – 9200 113th Street N.

Venice 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: Patriots Park, 800 Venetia Bay Boulevard.

Polk County 9/11 event: 14th Annual Honoring Our Heroes

Time: 5:30 p.m. Freedom Walk followed by service

Location: South Central Park in Downtown Winter Haven.

Remembrance Day 9/11 Ceremony

Time: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Location: Zephyrhills Museum of Military History, 39444 South Avenue.

On Sept. 11, 2001, conspirators from the al-Qaida Muslim militant group seized control of jets to use them as passenger-filled missiles, hitting the Trade Center's twin towers and the Pentagon.

The fourth plane was headed for Washington but crashed near Shanksville after crew members and passengers tried to storm the cockpit.

The attacks killed nearly 3,000 people, reconfigured national security policy and spurred a U.S. “war on terror” worldwide.