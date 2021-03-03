The Rodney King beating: 30 years later

On March 3, 1991, George Holliday grabbed his Sony Handycam and recorded four white LAPD officers using their fists, feet, batons and tasers to beat a Black man.

LOS ANGELES — Wednesday marked 30 years since a Los Angeles plumber was awakened by a commotion so loud he felt compelled to grab a video camera. What he recorded left an indelible mark on the nation's history.

On March 3, 1991, George Holliday grabbed his Sony Handycam and recorded four white LAPD officers using their fists, feet, batons, and tasers to beat a Black man. The man was later identified as Rodney King.

King, who was on probation for a robbery conviction, had been drinking that night and was ordered to pull over by police for speeding on a freeway. He led authorities on a chase that ended in front of Holliday's apartment. At that point, a violent confrontation erupted as officers began beating King in an attempt to subdue him.

The beating left King with broken bones, a skull fracture, and permanent brain damage.

When Holliday's footage reached the public, the world was in shock. Then-LAPD Chief Daryl Gates resigned and a commission was formed to oversee a major overhaul of the department's tactics and policies.

The four officers who were involved in King's beating were eventually acquitted of excessive use of force a year later. The news sparked five days of rioting across Los Angeles, which resulted in 54 deaths, around 2,400 injuries, and tons of property damage. Those same officers were later convicted of violating King's civil rights in federal court.

A lawsuit that stemmed from the incident awarded King $3.8 million.

King died on June 17, 2012, at the age of 47 from an accidental drowning.