TAMPA, Fla. — There’s more to Port Tampa Bay than just cargo containers and cruise ships. Anchored in the Channelside District in downtown Tampa is the SS American Victory. The vessel is filled with American history that dates back to the 1940s.

In 1944, 534 Victory Ships were built and named after schools, universities, and countries.

The SS American Victory was named after American University in Washington, D.C. and launched on May 24, 1945.

Out of the 534 ships that were made, only three are operational: the Lane Victory in Long Beach, Calif., the Red Oak Victory in Richmond, Calif., and the SS American Victory in Tampa, Fla.

The ship took part in World War II, along with the Korean and Vietnam Wars. After the ship went through a $2.5 million restoration, in 1985, it was tapped to serve the rest of its days as a museum. It’s also used to train naval cadets.

In 1999, the SS Victory was towed from Virginia to its permanent location in Tampa’s Channelside District behind the Florida Aquarium.

Ship enthusiasts, history buffs and visitors of the SS American can venture through cargo holds, radio rooms, mess halls and they can even catch a glimpse of the engine room.

To learn when you can experience a moment in history aboard the SS American Victory, visit its website.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter