TAMPA, Fla. — A hit-and-run driver faces DUI charges after a crash that sent a man to the hospital, Tampa police say.

Danielle Swanson, 34, drove around the man and kept going after hitting him just before 9 p.m. Tuesday at E Davis Boulevard and Biscayne Avenue on Davis Islands.

Investigators say a witness followed her vehicle until it stopped at Nebraska Avenue and 17th Street.

Tampa police say they then stopped her and determined she was impaired. Swanson is charged with driving under the influence with serious bodily injury, leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury and DUI.

The man was taken to Tampa General Hospital. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

