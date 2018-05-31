TAMPA, Fla. -- One week after a deadly crash on Bayshore Boulevard, a homeowners’ association is paying to increase police presence in the area in the hopes of slowing down drivers.

Police said racing teenagers hit and killed a mom and her toddler as they crossed Bayshore last week. The crash is raising questions about safety on the bayfront roadway.

“We're actually afraid to walk on Bayshore,” said Gloria Jiunta, who lives in a condominium on the road.

Adding crosswalks and making changes to the road design takes time, so a homeowners' association in the area is taking action on its own.

“We felt like we wanted to do something to alleviate some of the concerns, and this is something we could do immediately,” said Chelsea Johnson, president of the Bayshore Beautiful Homeowners’ Association.

The HOA is paying to have more Tampa police officers in the area. They'll be working "extra duty,” which means they’ll be able to stop people for speeding or any other crime.

The city has already taken a step to slow down drivers, lowering the speed limit from 40 mph to 35 mph. People who live on Bayshore hope increasing police presence helps even more.

“I think it's wonderful,” Jiunta said. “I'd like them all along Bayshore.”

It's a small change the HOA says will make people feel safer, and maybe even save lives.

“I hope that something like what happened last week never happens again,” Johnson said.

The Bayshore Beautiful Homeowners Association is initially paying $2,500 to the Tampa Police Department. That'll last about a month.

They're calling this a pilot program, so they'll decide if they want to keep paying for it based on how this first month goes.

The HOA is accepting contributions on its website. You can also mail a check designated for the Police Patrol Fund to its P.O. box.

