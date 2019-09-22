HODGENVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Creekfront Park was quiet Sunday morning, missing Charlie’s laughs, her swinging and her jokes.

“If you was in a bad mood, Charlie would find some way to make you laugh. If it was telling a joke, making a silly face – Charlie would somehow make you smile no matter what,” Matt Plouvier, her uncle said. “She sung Peter Pan and she was so brave – watching that video the other day. She didn’t care. If anybody said anything, she was singing her song.”

Charlie’s family said she was a talented singer, a jokester, loved performing – she loved the attention. Family members even laugh now about how they know she’s reacting to the attention.

“She’s smiling so big right now. That was her dream – to be famous, to be on TV [and] to know everyone knows who Charlie was,” Plouvier said.

Matt Plouvier and JoJo Apatang talk about their 9-year-old niece Charlie who was tragically killed in a bike accident.

The details of the accident aren’t something the family wants to share or talk about but rather discuss how the community’s love is pulling them through hard times.

“It is hard losing someone like that, but she will always be with us and the number one thing she will always make sure everyone was smiling and having a good time,” Charlie’s aunt, JoJo Apatang, said.

They’re sharing stories, reliving memories and watching videos that bring them so much pride in Charlie. They smile because she would never let them be sad.

“She would let you have that little – that minute of sadness. Then, she’d tell you, ‘It would be okay’,” Apatang said.

