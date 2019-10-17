ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — The company that owns the property where beer is swilled by lively crowds while German favorites like pretzel bread, bratwurst, and sauerkraut soak it all up filed a lawsuit earlier this month that may shut down the replica of the 400-year-old German beer hall, the Hofbrauhaus.

The lawsuit for breach of contract alleges that the business owners, Bavarian Partners and Big Boy Franchise Management, neglected to pay rent since the first of August.

By Sept. 19 the plaintiff and property owner, WG St. Pete LLC, sent a notification to the business owners of the Hofbrauhaus that they were behind on payments, asking for more than $42,000 in rent and late fees, according to court records. Those records also show that the back rent is compounded by a lien incurred by a drywall company for an unpaid bill of nearly $9,000 around the same time.

By Sept. 26, WG St. Pete sent a letter to the defendants demanding accelerated rent of over $7 million to cover the entire 15-year lease agreement that was just signed in Jan. 2019 when that property owner bought the real estate.

St. Pete's Hofbrauhaus is a 16,000 square foot, two-story restaurant known for its communal tables and large German draft beers that lend to an atmosphere of frivolity. The local version of the historical site in Munich opened in September 2015.

10News is awaiting a response or comment about the lawsuit from defendants Bavarian Partners and Big Boy Franchise Management. We will update this story if we hear back.

