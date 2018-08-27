SARASOTA, Fla. -- A unique home-sharing program offers a solution to a mutual problem of affordable housing and companionship.

The Friendship Center in Sarasota is putting a unique twist on the Home Share program used across the country and matching seniors with millennials.

The program matches young workers who are unable to find affordable housing near their jobs with seniors needing financial assistance or just some companionship.

“We think it’ll be successful. It’s a model used around the country and the world," Home Share Program Director Evan Parrar said. "So we’re hopeful and excited to bring this to Sarasota and have as many people as possible contact us if they’re interested."

The program’s director says so far eight potential seniors have signed up or are interested. The center is looking for someone with a separate bedroom, bathroom and, if possible, entrance to the home. They would share the common areas. Both parties would be heavily vetted. Background checks take about 10 days. They hope to have their first match by Sept. 15.

