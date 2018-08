A Horizon Air employee stole an empty plane from Sea-Tac International Airport on Friday before crashing into a small island in south Puget Sound.

No passengers or crew were onboard. The Pierce County Sheriff's Office believes the man acted alone and the incident was not related to terrorism.

The aircraft crashed on Ketron Island in Pierce County shortly after 8:45 p.m. At this time, the man piloting the plane has not been recovered. Alaska Airlines said the plane involved was a Horizon Air Q400.

The man was identified as a 29-year-old ground service agent from Pierce County.

His motive was not clear, but audio between the cockpit and air traffic control indicates the man was in emotional distress.

LISTEN: Worker who stole empty plane talks with air traffic control before crash

Witness footage shows the 76-seat plane's erratic flight prior to the crash. John Waldrop shared the following footage from Chambers Bay Golf Course:

Alaska Airlines, the parent company of Horizon, released the following statement late Friday night:

"Alaska Airlines believes a ground service agent employed by Horizon Air was the individual responsible for flying the Horizon Q400 without clearance from Sea-Tac International Airport around 8 p.m. tonight. The plane, which was taken from a maintenance position and was not scheduled for passenger flight, crashed about an hour later in a wooded area on Ketron Island in rural Pierce County. No ground structures were involved at the crash site. Military jets were scrambled from Portland, but it does not appear that these jets were involved in the crash of the Horizon aircraft. This individual who took the aircraft, who has not yet been positively identified until remains are examined, is believed to have been the only person on the plane when the plane was taken from a maintenance position at Sea-Tac. First responders are at the crash site. Appropriate government agencies, including NTSB, FAA and FBI, have been notified."

We've confirmed a Horizon Air Q400 that had an unauthorized takeoff from SeaTac around 8pm has gone down near Ketron Island in Pierce County, WA. We're working to confirm who was on board, we believe there were no guests or crew on board other than the person operating the plane. — Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) August 11, 2018

Two F-15 Air National Guard fighter jets from Portland chased down the plane while it was still in the air. They did not appear to be involved in the crash.

An air traffic control operator attempted to guide the man to Joint-Base Lewis McChord: "We're just trying to find a place for you to land safely," the operator said over air traffic.

RELATED: Witness accounts of plane stolen from Sea-Tac Airport

The plane crash ignited a fire on the south end of Ketron Island. West Pierce Fire reports a water supply issue made for a difficult firefight, but the blaze was contained to brush and did not spread to any homes.

UPDATE: Fire on the south end of Ketron Island is CONTAINED and approx 300’ x 150’. Water supply is a large issue on Ketron, making firefighting difficult. No homes are in this area, just brush. Crews remain on scene to fully extinguish the fire. pic.twitter.com/nebCHMIv06 — West Pierce Fire (@WestPierce) August 11, 2018

Sea-Tac airport was put on an immediate ground stop once the plane took off. The airport said operations returned to normal shortly after 9 p.m.

