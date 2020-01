The Horry County Police Department is looking for a missing woman who they believe may be in the Mt. Pleasant area.

Police are looking for 25-year-old Chelsea Lynn Sawyer. Officers said she was last seen in the Glenns Bay Road area near Surfside Beach.

Police said Sawyer is approximately 5-foot-4 tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have information on Sawyer's location, you are asked to call the Horry County Police Department at (843) 248-1520.