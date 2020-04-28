ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — On March 20, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order directing hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, office surgery centers, dental offices and other healthcare providers to cease performing elective services.

The executive order stemmed from a push to conserve medical supplies, as hospitals and healthcare workers prepared for a surge in patients with COVID-19.

The order is slated to last through May 8, but Florida hospitals and physicians are asking the governor to scale back the restrictions on procedures.

DeSantis says he is in no rush to reopen the state but is expected to release plans on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Blake Medical Center says they are actively working to solidify plans to safely resume elective procedures, assuming DeSantis’ mandate is lifted on May 8.

“Our target date is the 9th,” said Blake Medical Center’s Marketing Director Lisa Kirkland.

“But again, there’s just so much still in process, but we feel we have a good plan and a very safe plan.”

Tampa General Hospital announced their plan Monday. They aim to resume its full schedule of elective procedures on May 11. Only difference now, is all patients who have surgeries will also be tested for COVID-19.

Sarasota Memorial Hospital on the other hand still has it clearly stated on its website that elective surgeries are canceled.

“All non-essential, elective surgeries have been canceled, effective immediately. Per an Executive Order from the Governor of Florida, we are prohibited from providing any medically unnecessary, non-urgent or non-emergency procedure or surgery unless delaying it would place a patient’s immediate health or well-being at risk. Patients with previously scheduled surgeries should contact their physician for more information,” SMH’s website reads.

10 Tampa Bay has reached out to Doctors Hospital of Sarasota and Manatee Memorial Hospital to learn of their plans to resume elective procedures and are waiting to hear back.

