VIDEO: Hot air balloon lands on Texas highway

Video shows a hot air balloon on an access road in McKinney, Texas on Saturday morning.

MCKINNEY, Texas — A hot air balloon landed on the access road along U.S. Highway 75 in McKinney near Eldorado Parkway on Saturday morning.

Megan Benson sent WFAA a video and photos of the hot air balloon as she drove by it. In her first photo, you can see the hot air balloon gracefully floating in the Texas skies. In next, it had landed on the access road, and video captured as Benson drives by shows a few people trying to clear it.

Credit: Megan Benson
Courtesy: Megan Benson

WFAA has reached out to the McKinney Police Department for more information.

