Declassified whistleblower complaint could go public Thursday

Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire is set to speak publicly for the first time about a secret whistleblower complaint involving President Donald Trump as House Democrats who have read the document say it is "deeply disturbing."

There were signs that the document, now at the center of a firestorm about Trump's handling of Ukraine, could be made public as soon as Thursday.

Read more.

Tropical Storm Karen continues to weaken

The Hurricane Hunters flew through Karen and found it weakening. Meteorologists said conditions are not conducive for significant strengthening.

The National Hurricane Center said Karen, or its remnants, are expected to slow down and make a clockwise loop over the southwestern Atlantic into the weekend.

Find the full track here.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter