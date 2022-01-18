Neighbors and customers show 'overwhelming' support as the automotive repair shop's owner recovers in the hospital.

HOUSTON — A long-time mechanic in Houston’s Heights neighborhood was seriously injured Friday morning when he was approached by a man who stole a car he was repairing.

Tarfin Micu, 65, was run over by the suspect as he tried to prevent the thief from taking the car.

Micu is still in the hospital and his auto repair shop remains closed.

“To be the victim of that kind of violent crime at 7 o’clock in the morning is not something anybody expects,” said neighbor and customer Brian Laney.

Laney arrived at Fixer’s Automotive shortly after the incident happened.

“I saw Tarfin laying on the ground in pain,” Laney said.

Micu’s wife, Crina Micu, was just pulling up to the shop and watched the attack as it happened.

“I didn’t know at first exactly what he was up to, but by that time it was too late,” Crina Micu said.

She watched the man get behind the wheel, fighting to take control of the car.

Tarfin Micu was halfway inside of the vehicle clinging to wheel, trying to prevent the thief from taking the customer’s car.

The car smashed into the business next door, Tarfin Micu ffell to the ground, and was run over by the car.

The thief got away.

Tarfin Micu broke every one of his toes, his hip and several other bones.

He is still in the hospital facing a long recovery.

“He is worried about the business because it’s our only livelihood.” Crina Micu said.

Crina Micu says she and her husband came to the United States 30 years ago as political refugees from Romania.

After decades of hard work, she says they achieved the American Dream.

“He works everyday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., whether it’s 100 degrees outside or 20 degrees outside, he’s out here working,” Laney said.

Knowing what the family could lose, Laney decided to help Crina with a Gofundme account.

In only a few days, the response has been tremendous.

“Something like over $50,000,” Crina Micu said.

Neighbors and strangers have shown up with money, cards and even pictures colored by hand.

“To make him feel better,” says a boy who walked up to the repair shop with pictures he’d made for the Micus. “It’s a note to make him feel better.”

“I’m overwhelmed,” Crina Micu said.

The wife says the assistance is helping them keep the business while it’s closed as Tarfin Micu recovers.

Crina Micu says the unexpected support and encouragement from strangers is helping them keep last Friday in the past.

“It makes me a little upset,” Crina Micu says as she recounts what happened. “But when you see the goodness the people that come around us and stood up for us and their love, it all goes away.”