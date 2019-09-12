HOUSTON — Houston’s police chief on Monday lashed out at the National Rifle Association and the country’s leaders after the weekend murder of a Houston police sergeant.

Sgt. Chris Brewster, 32, was fatally shot Saturday while responding to reports of a domestic disturbance in east Houston.

Chief Art Acevedo on Monday morning thanked the community for their thoughts and prayers, saying heroes never die because they’re never forgotten. But he also took a moment to call out multiple U.S. Senators over gun violence.

You can watch the chief's remarks in full in the video player or view the video on YouTube here.

“We all know in law enforcement that one of the biggest reasons that the senate and (Senate Majority Leader) Mitch McConnell, (Texas Sens.) John Cornyn and Ted Cruz and others are not getting into a room and having a conference committee with the House and getting the Violence Against Women’s Act (VAWA) is because the NRA doesn’t like the fact that we want to take firearms out of the hands of boyfriends who abuse their girlfriends. And who killed sergeant? A boyfriend abusing his girlfriend.”

RELATED: Defense attorneys say suspected cop killer has history of mental illness

RELATED: Accused cop killer's ex-girlfriend: 'I'm not surprised'

The Violence Against Women's Act, which was originally established in 1994 as part of a larger crime bill, aims to end domestic violence. It has since expired, however.

“You’re either here for women and children and our daughters and our sisters and our aunts — or you’re here for the NRA. So I don’t want to see their little smug faces about how much they care about law enforcement when I’m burying a sergeant because they don’t want to piss off the NRA,” said Acevedo.

Acevedo also said officers killed in the line of duty make the ultimate sacrifice, and it should not be in vain.

The VAWA has undergone changes while being reauthorized in decades past, but some efforts to extend it have failed. Most recently, during the 2018-2019 federal government shut down, the act expired again and has not yet been renewed. Part of the law expands restrictions on weapons purchases, banning those with a misdemeanor conviction of domestic abuse.

RELATED: Fallen Houston police sergeant will be laid to rest Thursday

RELATED: Sgt. Chris Brewster's widow gets assistance from 100 Club