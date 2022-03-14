The animals rescued include 52 cats, 10 dogs, two pythons and a dwarf caiman.

HOUSTON — The Houston SPCA said its animal cruelty investigators have been busy rescuing animals, including pythons and guinea pigs, from garbage-filled homes across the Houston area.

The first rescue happened in Hitchcock. SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigators rescued about 30 animals from a second-story home filled with garbage, debris and animal remains.

Those animals included:

Two horses and a mini

10 dogs

Nine puppies

Four guinea pigs

One rabbit

Two pythons, including a Burmese and a Ball

One dwarf caiman

One calf

The second rescue was in nearby La Marque where the SPCA said 52 cats were removed from a home filled with urine and feces.

All 83 animals are now in the care of Houston SPCA where they will receive individualized treatment by veterinary staff.

The Houston SPCA’s 10-member animal cruelty investigations team works closely with local law enforcement including HPD, Harris County Constable Precinct 1 and nine other surrounding counties to help end animal cruelty.

You can report animal cruelty by calling 713-869-7722 or report information online.