News

Houston SPCA rescues more than 80 animals from garbage-filled homes

The animals rescued include 52 cats, 10 dogs, two pythons and a dwarf caiman.

HOUSTON — The Houston SPCA said its animal cruelty investigators have been busy rescuing animals, including pythons and guinea pigs, from garbage-filled homes across the Houston area.

The first rescue happened in Hitchcock. SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigators rescued about 30 animals from a second-story home filled with garbage, debris and animal remains.

Those animals included:

  • Two horses and a mini
  • 10 dogs
  • Nine puppies
  • Four guinea pigs
  • One rabbit
  • Two pythons, including a Burmese and a Ball
  • One dwarf caiman 
  • One calf

The second rescue was in nearby La Marque where the SPCA said 52 cats were removed from a home filled with urine and feces.

All 83 animals are now in the care of Houston SPCA where they will receive individualized treatment by veterinary staff.

The Houston SPCA’s 10-member animal cruelty investigations team works closely with local law enforcement including HPD, Harris County Constable Precinct 1 and nine other surrounding counties to help end animal cruelty.

You can report animal cruelty by calling 713-869-7722 or report information online.

Here's some video from the scene where the cats were rescued:

