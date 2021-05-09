A viewer sent us several videos of the tiger in a Memorial neighborhood on Mother's Day.

HOUSTON — A viewer sent us videos of a tiger outside a home in Memorial on Sunday.

The tiger was wearing a collar and was prowling around the front yard until someone came out of the house and brought it inside.

Houston police said the incident was reported at about 8 p.m. at a home on Ivy Wall Drive, near the intersection of Highway 6 and Memorial Drive.

In one of the videos, a man is seen in the front yard holding what appears to be a gun while yelling at the person who was taking the tiger inside.

It's unclear if any charges were filed.