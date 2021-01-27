How Tampa's one-of-a-kind Super Bowl will try to avoid being a 'super-spreader' event

From KN-95 masks and social distancing to limited capacity at Super Bowl LV and NFL events, one health expert says the league should have COVID-19 under control.

TAMPA, Fla — While crews keep putting the finishing touches on Raymond James Stadium, NFL operations teams are hard at work making sure Super Bowl LV will be safe and COVID-19 free.

"Mitigate, mitigate, mitigate until you can get the risk all the way down. That's the work we've been doing for 17 weeks," said Jon Barker, the NFL's head of live event production.

From extensive cleaning day in and out, to hand sanitizer and masks, Barker says everyone should feel safe at Ray Jay.

"When they arrive they will receive a KN-95 mask, will receive bacterial wipes, will receive hand wipes, will receive a safety card and everyone will be in masks," Barker said.

Anyone who goes to the NFL Experience at Julian B. Lane Park is expected to be masked, too.

"There's certain limitations to what we can do based on CDC guidelines and what our medical experts have advised us," Director of NFL Events Nicki Ewell said.

Tickets to the experience are free, but you'll need one to claim your spot. Everyone's allowed four hours at the park to make sure the event stays at the proper capacity.

"I think they've gone to some pretty heroic measures," Dr. Jill Roberts with USF Public Health said.

The epidemiologist is confident all Super Bowl events will be safe but says enforcement will be key.

"I think the NFL really, really can prevent a 'super-spreader' event, but they need the enforcement. You've got to get people that are willing to do it and willing to speak up," Roberts said.

While Tampa continues getting ready for the big game, Mayor Jane Castor asks everyone to do their part on Super Bowl Sunday.

"We are doing everything we can to keep the community safe, but there's that level of personal responsibility. Everyone needs to ensure they're wearing a mask when they can't six-foot distance and separate," Castor said.