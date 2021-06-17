How to celebrate Juneteenth around Tampa Bay

Juneteenth will be the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was created in 1983.

TAMPA, Fla. — Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865. That's when the last enslaved African-Americans learned they were free.

A bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday is headed to President Biden's desk after passing in both the house and senate this week. It's set to become the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was created in 1983.

While Juneteenth commemorates a significant moment in American history, many are just learning about the day's importance.

Here's how you can celebrate, honor, and educate yourself on Juneteenth around Tampa Bay.

Friday

Miss Juneteenth Pageant 2021, Tampa

Tampa Bay Juneteenth Coalition's Pageant allows middle and high school girls to compete in various categories including, artistic expression, presentation and community achievement, stage questions and private interviews, and presence and poise. The event starts at 6:00 p.m. at the Center For Manifestation on 3102 East Lake Avenue.

Juneteenth Reading Conference, Bradenton

Engage in literacy activities that include storytelling, crafts, science, and gardening. The cost of this session is $8.00 and includes breakfast, lunch, and free books. The reading conference runs from 8:00 a.m. to noon at Ward's Temple AME Church/Adams Young Family Life Center in Bradenton.

Hip-Hop Rhythmic Reading with author Vincent Taylor and "Cornbread" is from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the 13th Avenue Dream Center.

Saturday

Juneteenth Freedom Market at Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

This historical event is free and features entertainment, food trucks, and shopping from local black-owned businesses. It will run from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium.

AfroCan Fest 2021, Tampa

Enjoy live entertainment, live art, delicious food vendors, and a silent auction at this celebration of black excellence and culture in South Tampa. The event runs from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Tampa Garden Club on 2629 Bayshore Boulevard.

There will be live music from FWD Thinkers, vendors, food, poetry readings and more. The event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 1463 Tampa Park Plaza.

Juneteenth Business Expo 2021, St. Petersburg

The second annual Juneteenth Expo is free and celebrates black businesses from all over the world. The event runs from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at 642 22nd Street South.

East Pasco Juneteenth Community Celebration, Dade City

Celebrate “freedom, hope and opportunity” with music, food, games and free health screenings. The event will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the James Irvin Civic Center.

Juneteenth Laura Street Market, Plant City

A Juneteenth celebration of the local black business district showcasing and marketing today's black and brown vendors' merchandise. It runs from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 205 Allen Street.