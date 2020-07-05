How you can help children in need of food during the pandemic

One Christ Won City will be operating a one-day program called Feed Venice at Venice Christian School.

VENICE, Fla. — It's sad but true, more children are going without food -- especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

An event is being held on May 30 to help local children in need and you can help.

One Christ Won City will be operating a one-day program called Feed Venice at Venice Christian School.

The community is being asked to bring donations of peanut butter, boxed macaroni and cheese, canned soup, and cereal to the school at 1200 Center Rd. between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. on that day.

There will be a convenient drive-thru food drop. You will not need to get out of your car. Volunteers will take and sort your donations.

All items collected will stay in Venice and help feed local children and families.

