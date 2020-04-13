TAMPA, Fla — There seems to be a disconnect going on in Tampa Bay, and around the country for that matter.

While millions of pounds of fresh produce, milk, and other items are rotting and going to waste, people who desperately need that food are going hungry.

Farmers like Jerry Dakin couldn’t even give away the milk his cows are producing, so last week he was dumping it in open fields.

“It’s one of the toughest feelings in your life,” said Dakin, who is looking for churches, food banks and individuals in need.

The issue isn't product. It's distribution. Getting that food from where it was supposed to go - to where it now needs to go.

And help is in the works.

“How do you gather that food and collect it as quickly as possible?” -- is the question confronting Thomas Mantz, the CEO at Feeding Tampa Bay.

In recent weeks they have seen a 400 percent increase in need.

They also need to make sure that all of their suppliers and workers are following COVID-19 procedures set up by the health department.

“All of our networks, both locally and statewide, had to adapt very quickly to a market that literally, what would you say in two weeks, change?” said Mantz.

However, things are getting more organized rapidly, according to Mantz. Feeding Tampa Bay says within the next 30 days if they will double their food output thanks to these improving distribution lines.

One of the biggest challenges is the monumental shift from restaurants to cooking for themselves, and all that food is looking for a way to get to distribution points where people can take it home.

“We prefer coming to the farm, because you have fewer people,” said Jacqueline Hung, who like many has been avoiding places with lots of people. “It’s much safer and better. At a grocery store you actually have a lot more crowd.”

National restaurant chains like Panera and Subway are also starting to make the distribution shift. A growing number of their stores now sell raw produce directly to consumers. Those ingredients would've been used for sandwiches. That business is way down, but the supply chains and networks are already in place.

In Tampa Bay, there is also a growing list of local restaurants doing the same.

At places like 4-Rivers Smokehouse, for example, you can still get BBQ to go. But you can also purchase paper towels, toilet paper, chicken, beans, milk and spaghetti. Ingredients and supplies they already ordered all the time.

The government is also stepping up to help where it can. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried recently unveiled a new website connecting farmers and their available produce with buyers and food banks that need it.

“We certainly want that to happen,” said Mantz. “Again, our entire network was built on the idea that we step in between the needy and the donor to move food that’s not workable for them and an individual who needs a meal on the table.”

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter