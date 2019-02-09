TAMPA, Fla. — The City of Tampa Parks and Recreation Department is offering a free Non-School Day Camp, for ages 5 years old who attend kindergarten to 14 years old, on Tuesday while Tampa Bay Area schools are closed due to Hurricane Dorian.

The community centers will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and parents will need to provide children with a lunch and snack for the day.

These camps are open to the public and no RecCard will be required to attend.

Parents will be required to complete registration paperwork before dropping their children off at the community center.

The paperwork will be available inside all community centers.

Space is limited at certain sites which may require relocating to a different facility.

The locations participating in these free Non-School Day Camps are:

• Benito Activity Center, 10065 Cross Creek Blvd, 33647

• Copeland Community Center, 11001 N 15th St., 33612

• Cyrus Greene Community Center, 2101 E Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,33610

• Desoto Community Center, 2617 Corrine St., 33605

• Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 2200 N Oregon Ave, 33607

• Fair Oaks Center, 5019 N 34th St., 33610

• Forest Hills Recreation Complex, 724 W 209th Ave, 33612

• Grant Park Activity Center, 3724 N 54th Ave., 33619

• Gwendolyn Miller Center, 6410 N 32nd St., 33610

• Henry & Ola Center, 502 W. Henry Ave., 33604

• Highlands Pines Center, 4505 E 21st Ave., 33605

• Kate Jackson Center, 821 S Rome Ave., 33606

• Kid Mason Center, 1101 N Jefferson St., 33602

• Kwane Doster Center, 7506 S Morton St. 33616

• Loretta Ingraham Complex, 1615 N Hubert Ave., 33607

• Marcelino “Chelo” Huerta Jr. Friendship Center, 4124 W Bay to Bay Blvd, 33629

• NFL YET Jackson Heights Center, 3310 E Lake Ave, 33610

• Oak Park Center, 5300 E 14th Ave, 33619

• Police Athletic League, 1924 W. Diana St. 33604

• Port Tampa Community Center, 4702 W McCoy St. 33616

• Rey Park Center, 2301 N Howard Ave, 33607

• Rowlett Activity Center, 2313 E Yukon St. 33604

• Springhill Center, 201 E Eskimo Ave., 33604

• Temple Crest Center, 8116 N 37th St., 33604

• Wellswood Activity Center, 4918 N Mendenhall Dr., 33603

• Recreation Centers and Art studios not listed will be open normal business hours



All Recreation Centers will be closed on Monday for Labor Day.



The following pools will be open as regularly scheduled on Monday and Tuesday.

Open swim hours on Tuesday will be amended to have a starting time of 12 p.m.

Please check website for detail.

• Cyrus Greene, 2101 E Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,33610

• Copeland, 11001 N 15th St., 33612

• Cuscaden, 2900 N. 15th St., 33605

• Bobby Hicks, 4201 W. Mango Ave, 33616

• Interbay, 4321 Estrella Ave, 33629

• Danny Del Rio, 10105 N. Boulevard, 33603

• Sulphur Springs, 701 E. Bird St, 33604

• Roy Jenkins, 154 Columbia Drive, 33606

• Loretta Ingraham, 1615 N Hubert Ave., 33607