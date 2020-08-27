Hurricane Laura topples Confederate monument in Louisiana after vote to keep it

A Confederate general has fallen victim to Hurricane Laura.
The South’s Defenders monument has stood since 1915 outside a courthouse in Lake Charles, Louisiana, where local authorities voted 10-4 this month to keep it in place.
Critics call it a symbol of racism that glorifies slavery. But a Calcasieu Parish official said they asked for public comments and got 878 written responses against relocating the monument – only 67 were in favor of moving it.
Now the pedestal is empty, and the Confederate statue is in pieces on the ground, victim to a Category 4 hurricane that struck the city early Thursday.
You can see photos from social media below.
