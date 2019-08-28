A portion of Interstate 4 has reopened after a deadly accident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said the eastbound lanes were closed at McIntosh Road for several hours.
A pedestrian was struck and killed around 12:30 a.m.
10News is working to get more information.
Check back for updates.
