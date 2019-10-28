HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Two tractor-trailers collided on Monday morning on I-75 near Big Bend Road.
At least one of the big rigs was carrying U.S. mail.
Video taken from Sky 10 shows the tractor-trailers were heavily damaged and mail scattered the highway.
We do not know if there were any injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
