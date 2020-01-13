TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue are on the scene of a crash on I 75 near Fowler Avenue.

The interstate will be closed as a helicopter is brought in to take the injured to Tampa General Hospital.

No other information is available at this time.

Check back for updates.

