ATLANTA — A Muslim woman who was nearly strangled and had her hijab grabbed by a man while delivering food says the attack could be considered a hate crime.

On May 5, Sonia King went to deliver an order through Door Dash to Rick Painter at his home off South Grand Avenue NW.

King followed Painter's request to put the order on the table, and asked her if she wanted a tip. She told him that it was included in the price and turned to leave, but as she did so police say the man yanked on her hijab and tried to put his hands around her neck.

"I pulled his fingers off of me," King described to 11Alive. "When I got one hand off, he grab the other hand and he put the other hand back on it. I had to put my finger in his eye."

King was able to fight back, using her keys as a weapon to stab Painter all over. His mugshot shows his face and neck covered in cuts and bruises from the attack.

Painter was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery, but King is calling for his charges to be upgraded.

"This is what was sick," she said. "When I’m stabbing him in his face he was like, 'Oh, it feels good!' I’m like, this is scary."

But that's only part of the reason she and her attorneys are calling for more charges. 11Alive's Christie Ethridge asked King how the conversation went from a friendly one, chatting about a tip, to the brutal attack.

"Because when he was going toward his wallet and he said, 'Oh by the way, I’m Jesus'," king explained.

After that, King said she felt herself being dragged backward by her hijab. And even though she was half his size, King fought back against Painter. She used keys, a nail file and all the strength she had in her 4-foot-11 frame.

But even while she was fighting for survival, King said she chose mercy for her attacker.

"No, I did everything I could not to kill him," she said. "I had the opportunity about three times to, actually, and the whole brawl... I can’t do that because if I die and go to judgment day and God says, 'Well why didn’t you show him mercy that day?' I’m not going to hell for nobody."

The Council on Islamic Relations is now representing King and they also believe the situation went far beyond simple battery and that Painter's charges should be upgraded.

"This was false imprisonment, maybe kidnapping, and given that he tried to strangle her, arguably attempted murder, so first the charges need to be upgraded," the told 11Alive.

CAIR said they met with the Solicitor's Office at the Fulton County courthouse in the hopes they'll do so, but as of right now, Painter is in the Fulton County Jail on only $5,000 bond, meaning he could walk free by paying on $500.

