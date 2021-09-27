The freeway's southbound lanes were closed for more than three hours but have since reopened.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian incident in north Harris County early Monday.

It happened in the southbound lanes of I-45 near Grand Parkway before 3 a.m., shutting down the freeway for more than three hours.

District 1 deputies reported a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle. The woman died at the scene.

It’s believed a couple was arguing in their vehicle when they pulled over onto the frontage road. That’s when the woman jumped out of the vehicle and ran onto the freeway to try and get away from her boyfriend. She was then struck by two oncoming cars.

Currently, no names have been released as the investigation continues.

Traffic was diverted off the freeway onto Grand Parkway, Highway 99, just as the morning rush hour was getting underway. Dozens of frustrated drivers resorted to jumping curbs to avoid the detour altogether.