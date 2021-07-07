Iceland study found four-day work weeks are beneficial to workers

Researches in Iceland found that employees working fewer hours in a week while earning the same pay creates a better life for workers.

Two extensive trials conducted by an Icelandic nonprofit organization collected data from a program that consisted of people working fewer hours in the workweek for the same amount of pay.

The published report on Iceland's journey to a shorter working week reveals that the trials were initiated in response to the campaigning by trade unions and civil society organizations.

The study aimed to improve work-life balance and to maintain or increase productivity. Researchers were able to see an increase in well-being with workers. Studies show that participants went from being stressed and burnt out to having a healthy work-life balance.

According to CBS News, 2,500 Iceland employees worked 35-36 hours per week instead of their typical 40 hours. Workplaces such as hospitals, traditional offices, and playschools were all involved in the trials.

The 81-paged report reveals that after the successful trial, Icelandic trade unions and their confederations gained permanent reductions in working hours for tens of thousands of their members across the country.

Now, roughly 86 percent of Iceland’s entire working population has either begun working fewer hours or has gained the right to negotiate for shorter working hours.

ALDA researcher Gudmundur D. Haraldsson told CBS News that a shorter workweek is proof that people can work less in modern times and that progressive change is achievable too.