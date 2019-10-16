JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A 29-year-old Honduran national has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for illegally re-entering the United States after previously being deported.

Samuel Lopez-Lopez has been convicted numerous times for domestic battery and drug charges.

Federal officials say Lopez-Lopez has been deported three times. His latest arrest and conviction stem from an incident at a Lake City, Florida hotel where prosecutors say he battered a police officer and committed grand theft.

After Lopez-Lopez was booked on those charges, immigration officials say they ran his fingerprints and discovered he was illegally in the country.

