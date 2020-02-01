SARASOTA, Fla. — A New Jersey man is free on bond, accused of impersonating a sheriff.

In November, detectives say Todd Gieger, 51, attempted to intimidate a sub-contractor involved in a lien against his home being built on Benjamin Franklin Drive, in Sarasota, due to lack of payment.

Gieger is accused of going to the sub-contractor's home where he asked neighbors for information about the man. Gieger wore a black bulletproof vest and law enforcement style badge while claiming to be “The Sheriff,” investigators say.

Detectives say Gieger called multiple other sub-contractors involved in the lien as well as the construction company while claiming to be a member of law enforcement.

“In today’s world, it is more crucial than ever for communities to know and trust their law enforcement,” Sheriff Tom Knight said. “Lucky for us, our residents are smart and in this incident, they knew something wasn’t right. Credit goes to both cognizant witnesses and great detectives for getting this guy off our streets and out of our community.”

Gieger is facing two counts of false impersonation of law enforcement.

He was released on a $3,000 bond.

